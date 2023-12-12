Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $95,600.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.76 or 1.00047490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011281 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00417828 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,193.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

