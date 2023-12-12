MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and $927.70 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.