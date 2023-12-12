Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 199.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

