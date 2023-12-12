Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.