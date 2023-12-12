Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.40 Million in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,229,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

