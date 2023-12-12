uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,666 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.31% of uniQure worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $341.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

