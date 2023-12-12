Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Stock Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,405,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

