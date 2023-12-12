Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GECCZ stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

