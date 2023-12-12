Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of GECCZ stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.