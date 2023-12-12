Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Melcor Developments Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at C$11.15 on Tuesday. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87. The stock has a market cap of C$341.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.78 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 33.74%. Research analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.3108384 EPS for the current year.
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
