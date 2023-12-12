CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

Featured Stories

