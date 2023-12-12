New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NEN opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

