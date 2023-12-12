RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 29th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $33.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RNR opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

