Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.416 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.1 %

OVV opened at C$56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.23 and a 1-year high of C$71.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.28.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 12.7477477 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

