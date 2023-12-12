Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Sonos Trading Down 1.2 %

Sonos stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $695,577. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,480 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

