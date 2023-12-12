Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 437.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Nkarta stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.14. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 800,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 936,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

