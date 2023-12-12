Eagle Materials Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE EXP opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $129.25 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

