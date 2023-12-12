Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.28% from the company’s previous close.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading

