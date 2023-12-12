Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.28% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
