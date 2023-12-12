Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

ZG stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

