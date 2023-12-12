Raymond James Boosts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,372 shares of company stock valued at $560,418 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

