TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $992.52 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $905.48 and its 200 day moving average is $876.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,349 shares of company stock worth $72,837,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

