J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

