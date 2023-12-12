JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to “Overweight”

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

VMC stock opened at $218.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.