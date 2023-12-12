Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,473.50

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $21.03 billion and approximately $25,473.50 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,439,975,031 coins and its circulating supply is 35,327,669,681 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,439,975,031.087 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.5998447 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $26,887.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

