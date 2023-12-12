Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-4.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.340-12.420 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $481.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

