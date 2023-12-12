Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $188.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,618,487 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

