Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $77.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

