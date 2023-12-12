Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $618.58 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $251.69 or 0.00601469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $618.58 million and approximately $310.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,457,696 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

