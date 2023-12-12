OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.73

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. OMG Network has a market cap of $102.12 million and approximately $35.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

