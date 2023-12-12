Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of SFM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

