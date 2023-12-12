Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $207.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,438 shares of company stock worth $26,629,804. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.