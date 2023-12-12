Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

