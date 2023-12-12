Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

