Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

