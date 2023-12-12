Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after purchasing an additional 720,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

