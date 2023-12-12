United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

