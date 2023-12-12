Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $109.45

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teradyne stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

