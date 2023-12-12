Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.34 and its 200 day moving average is $364.00. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.