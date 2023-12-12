Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $397.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after buying an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.