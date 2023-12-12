Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

