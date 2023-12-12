Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.