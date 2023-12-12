Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $118.00

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.46.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

