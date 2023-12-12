Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.