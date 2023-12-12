Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $37.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.57.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.