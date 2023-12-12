Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $495.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $507.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

