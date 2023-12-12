Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

