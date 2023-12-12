Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Endeavor Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

