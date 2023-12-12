Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $129.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

