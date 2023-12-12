Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,481 ($31.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,057.26. The company has a market cap of £18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,482 ($31.16).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 3,507.46%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). 56.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

