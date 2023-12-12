Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $46.43.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,153 shares of company stock worth $24,127,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

