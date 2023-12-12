Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BFH opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

